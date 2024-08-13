Manchester City outcast set for Premier League switch as Everton, Fulham and Ipswich ponder loan
It’s been quite the fall from grace for Kalvin Phillips.
Two years ago, the Leeds United midfielder had a breakout season, becoming a mainstay in England’s World Cup squad and getting his dream £42m move to Premier League champions Manchester City. Destiny beckoned, and pundits touted him to become one of the league’s best defensive midfielders.
But with Spanish footballer Rodri nailing that position in the Man City side, and Phillips struggling to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system, the England international has found himself with barely any playtime - and did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s Euros 2024 squad. Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, but again failed to make a lasting impression.
Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in securing Phillips’ services - but only on loan. Everton manager Sean Dyche is reportedly a fan of the midfielder’s physical style of play, with Fulham and newly-promoted Ipswich Town also sniffing around the Man City outcast.
Phillips has another four years on his contract at Man City, where he is earning £150,000 per week. He has featured during the club’s pre-season tour, but deputising at centre-back.
