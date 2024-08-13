Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Manchester City player who has found himself in footballing exile is now being targeted by other Premier League clubs.

It’s been quite the fall from grace for Kalvin Phillips.

But with Spanish footballer Rodri nailing that position in the Man City side, and Phillips struggling to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system, the England international has found himself with barely any playtime - and did not feature in Gareth Southgate’s Euros 2024 squad. Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, but again failed to make a lasting impression.

Kalvin Phillips played during Man City’s pre-season tour, but is not a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side. | Getty Images

Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in securing Phillips’ services - but only on loan. Everton manager Sean Dyche is reportedly a fan of the midfielder’s physical style of play, with Fulham and newly-promoted Ipswich Town also sniffing around the Man City outcast.

Phillips has another four years on his contract at Man City, where he is earning £150,000 per week. He has featured during the club’s pre-season tour, but deputising at centre-back.