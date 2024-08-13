Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chelsea star who was set for a shock move to Spain has been ordered to return home - just five days after flying out to complete his transfer.

England international Conor Gallagher looked set to leave Chelsea FC after 18 years at the club, having turned down offers of a new contract at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old midfielder reportedly wanted a contract similar to that of teammate Enzo Fernandez, who signed an eight-and-a-half year deal in 2023.

Packing his bags, Gallagher had been courting Spanish side Atletico Madrid, and has spent the past five days abroad for negotiations - with Chelsea ready to take £33m for their academy graduate.

According to the Daily Mail, having completed his medical at the club, Chelsea have ordered Gallagher to return home as the move looks set to fall through.

Conor Gallagher is one of Chelsea’s homegrown talents, and has been with the Blues for 18 years. | Getty Images

As per Spanish league regulations, Atletico Madrid would have to offload a player before they can sign the England midfielder. With no Atletico players immediately on their way out the door, Gallagher has been left waiting in limbo. There have been talks that forward Joao Felix could be joining Chelsea - having previously been linked with Aston Villa - which would pave the way for Gallagher to sign his new contract.

In the meantime, Gallagher has been told by his parent club that he must return to London - despite being told by new manager Enzo Maresca that he will be a squad player, rather than being nailed in the starting XI.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Chelsea request Conor Gallagher to return to London on Tuesday, set to book flight. Chelsea see all deals as separate, Joao Felix too - [he was] offered to Chelsea on Sunday.

“[The] door remains open for Gallagher to join Atletico after medical done, up to all parties involved.”