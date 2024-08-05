One of Chelsea’s midfield stalwarts is set to leave the club today as the London club reels from a humiliating pre-season loss to Manchester City.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea’s last pre-season game at the weekend saw the Blues decimated 4-2 by Man City, with striker Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick. Enzo Maresca’s side repeatedly lost possession while playing out from the back, and were immediately punished by the Norwegian forward.

Now, perhaps seeing the writing on the wall, England midfielder Conor Gallagher is packing his bags and fleeing the club for the Spanish capital of Madrid. According to reports, Maresca told him he would not be a first-team regular under his new managment, and subsequently turned down the offer of a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Gallagher has now agreed a five-year deal with Atletico Madrid, who are set to pay Chelsea £33m for his services.

Conor Gallagher was told he won’t be a regular starter under new manager Enzo Maresca. | Getty Images

Speaking on TalkSPORT, ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara said: “I think it’s a disgrace. They're letting him go. He's a captain of the football club, works his tail off, loves the team.

“Everyone likes him and he gives everything on the football pitch. You'll never see him go missing on the football pitch. What he lacks in quality, he makes up for in heart and desire.

“I think they're making a mistake getting rid of players like that.”

Gallagher was one of Gareth Southgate’s first-choice substitutes during the 2024 Euros, getting 118 minutes of playtime over the course of the tournament.