Chelsea and ex-Crystal Palace midfielder set to leave club after Manchester City thrashing
Chelsea’s last pre-season game at the weekend saw the Blues decimated 4-2 by Man City, with striker Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick. Enzo Maresca’s side repeatedly lost possession while playing out from the back, and were immediately punished by the Norwegian forward.
Now, perhaps seeing the writing on the wall, England midfielder Conor Gallagher is packing his bags and fleeing the club for the Spanish capital of Madrid. According to reports, Maresca told him he would not be a first-team regular under his new managment, and subsequently turned down the offer of a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
Instead, Gallagher has now agreed a five-year deal with Atletico Madrid, who are set to pay Chelsea £33m for his services.
Speaking on TalkSPORT, ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara said: “I think it’s a disgrace. They're letting him go. He's a captain of the football club, works his tail off, loves the team.
“Everyone likes him and he gives everything on the football pitch. You'll never see him go missing on the football pitch. What he lacks in quality, he makes up for in heart and desire.
“I think they're making a mistake getting rid of players like that.”
Gallagher was one of Gareth Southgate’s first-choice substitutes during the 2024 Euros, getting 118 minutes of playtime over the course of the tournament.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.