Liverpool boss Arne Slot is confident in his squad but will be bring in new players before the month is out?

Liverpool Football Club are the only team left in the Premier League yet to make a signing in this summer window, but is this something that fans should be worried about? Dylan Sidhu reports ...

When a new manager arrives at a club it is assumed that an overhaul is necessary at the earliest possible time to ensure the boss can get his type of players through the door and those who don’t suit his style out. However with less than four weeks remaining until the transfer deadline day it is looking as though the higher ups at Liverpool are content with the squad that Arne Slot’s inherited.

It’s a window which has seen Thiago, Matip and Adrian exit the club, as well as bids being put in from Southampton and Marseille for Fabio Carvalho and Wataru Endo respectively. But we are yet to see Liverpool relentlessly pursue a transfer target, yet alone sign one.

Rumours continue to circulate around the move for Liverpool-born Antony Gordon from Newcastle, with speculation of Joe Gomez going the other way. That would create a deal which could be worth around £100 million.

This morning the focus has shifted to Argentinian youngster Julio Soler, with reports from South America suggest that the Reds are keen to sign the left-back. Andy Robertson has missed pre-season so far with an injury, with Kostas Tsimikas the only other out-and-out senior option available.

There are also plenty of Liverpool fans calling for a new holding midfielder or cover for an ageing Mo Salah but not money has been spent as yet.

FSG have been criticised by fans on social media after highly rated 18-year-old centre back Lery Yoro joined Manchester United for a fee of up to £59 million after interest from Liverpool. So does this reveal Slot’s contentment with the current squad, which in turn has led to the lack of movement in the market this summer?

Slot is now working with a young, hungry squad who did brilliantly last season, with Klopp branding them “ahead of schedule” after his final game in charge. This team, which all be it only walked away with one trophy in the end, were competing on four fronts for the majority of last season and were top of the league with just eight games remaining. They’re a team who won’t need much adjusting to Slot’s high pressing style and, likewise, Slot won’t need to axe players because they don’t fit the system. It’s a set of players who competed well last season and will do the same again, with or without new signings.

It could be argued that a player or two added to the mix can do no harm but there’s certainly no need for panic at this stage. There’s still time left in the window, which doesn’t shut until after Liverpool have played their second Premier League game.

Michael Edwards has returned to the club once more, this time as CEO of football rather than as sporting director. Edwards and his team have always been known for biding their time and ensuring they have the correct personnel at the right price before jumping into a signing. So Liverpool fans shouldn’t be too shocked that there’s been no panic buys thus far.

If you rewind six years to the summer of 2018, when van Dijk couldn’t be signed in the summer, you’ll remember that Edwards, with Klopp, decided to wait until January rather than settle for second choice. If it is not this summer, maybe Liverpool fans will have the belated Christmas present of seeing Antony Gordon in a Liverpool top in the new year. Until then they may have to just settle for Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo - I’m sure they’ll just about get by.

If prime targets become available, we should see some more movement in the market from a team looking to improve on last season’s third place finish. If that doesn’t happen, I’m sure Arne Slot and his players will be confident that the team - who are on the back of wins against Arsenal and Man Utd on their pre-season tour in America - will be good enough to compete for the biggest prizes once more this season.