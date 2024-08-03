Liverpool FC’s new away kit has left fans swooning - as the shirt sold out online within minutes.

A day after its official release, Arne Slot’s side will wear the new strip as they wrap up their USA tour at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

The new kit is a modern revision of the green colourway favoured by the Reds for wearing away from home, with the 2024/25 version in night forest – an earthy, dark green colour – and anthracite with accents of washed teal and sail on the cuffs and inside panelling. The contrasting flashes also feature on the shorts.

The club’s name and number style for the back of shirt takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs. The shirt is printed with water-based inks as a more sustainable option and will be worn for cup competitions and friendlies.

Commenting on social media in droves, it appears fans love the new shirt just as much as the players do - if not more so. Posting on X, @awaydaysshow said: “The black Liverpool kit is definitely winning the best kit this year so far.” @Ma6eS_9 added: “The away Liverpool kit for this season is already sold out before even coming into the store.”

Meanwhile Arsenal fan @marmentality joked: “That Liverpool kit is so nice man, it just screams title push and breakout stars.”