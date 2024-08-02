Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe’s hopes of adding another highly-rated playmaker to the Newcastle United squad have been dashed.

The Magpies have had their eyes on England and Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who flourished last season under manager Nuno Espirito Santo. In 2023/24 he scored five goals and bagged 12 assists in 35 Premier League starts, attracting the attention of the country’s top teams.

Newcastle reportedly have a transfer budget of £100m, and although their top priority is buying another winger, sporting director Paul Mitchell was seemingly prepared to spend £42.5m of that budget on an attacking midfielder - with Gibbs-White being at the top of his shopping list.

But Nottingham Forest are determined to keep hold of their star man, and have refused to even entertain the prospect of entering negotiations.

Speaking to Geordie Boot Boys, Graeme Bailey from HITC Sport said: “Gibbs-White would be a good option for Newcastle United, but Nottingham Forest are not going to sell. They do not need to sell, nor do they want to. They do not see a situation where Gibbs-White leaves the City Ground this summer.”

Newcastle United have already missed out on the attacking options of Michael Olise, who has moved to Bayern Munich, and Cyrsencio Summerville, who has signed for West Ham.