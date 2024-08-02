Conor Gallagher could be on the move to Atletico Madrid. | Getty Images

Chelsea look to have accepted a bid for one of their players, but a deal has yet to be agreed on the player’s side.

There are now less than 30 days remaining in the 2024 summer transfer window. The clock is ticking towards the summer Transfer Deadline Day on August 30, and Premier League clubs are jostling for position to get deals over the line.

Today, we’ll be looking at a Chelsea player who has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid - additionally, a host of clubs in the Premier League and the Championship are lining up to try and snap up a Crystal Palace youngster.

Chelsea ‘waiting’ on Conor Gallagher’s potential transfer to Atletico Madrid

Previously, it was reported that Chelsea had accepted a bid in the region of £33 million from Atletico Madrid for their club captain, Conor Gallagher. While this may be true, Gallagher and his agent have yet to reach an agreement in terms of his contract - as such, the deal is currently on ice.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Atlético Madrid are waiting for Conor Gallagher's decision, expecting the case to be clarified this weekend. There's still NO green light from the player so far... but contacts continue. Chelsea, waiting as they agreed with Atléti on €40m deal.”

Burnley ‘interested’ in Leeds-linked Crystal Palace starboy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a man in demand. Teams such as Leeds United, Southampton and Sheffield United have all been linked with a move for the 21 year old - now, according to a report from Sky Sports, recently-relegated Burnley have joined the race.

Palace would ‘rather’ let Rak-Sakyi leave the club on loan, but some clubs in the race want to secure a permanent deal for the player. It is currently unclear how much Palace would require to allow Rak-Sakyi to depart Selhurst Park on a permanent basis.