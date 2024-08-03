Newcastle United and West Ham in 'talks' with pair as Liverpool man is targeted

Guido Rodriguez | Getty Images

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Saturday, August 3rd

The transfer window remains open until the end of August. Premier League clubs have until then to conclude any remaining incoming or outgoing bits of business.

The new 2024/25 season begins in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the division...

Newcastle United plan contract discussions

Newcastle United plan to hold ‘talks’ with Anthony Gordon over a new deal, according to The Athletic. The 23-year-old, who is an England international with four caps under his belt so far in his career, joined the North East outfit in 2023 from Everton.

He has since made 64 appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side and has scored 13 goals. The winger was part of the Three Lions’ squad who reached the final of Euro 2024 this summer in Germany.

West Ham eye free agent

West Ham are in discussions with free agent Guido Rodriguez following his exit from Real Betis, as per the Evening Standard. The defensive midfielder is also believed to be wanted by Barcelona and Fenerbahce.

However, the Hammers are hoping to lure him over to England. They are also working on deals for Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niclas Fullkrug as they look to bolster their ranks.

Liverpool left-back wanted

Sky Sports claim Celtic and QPR are interested in a move for Liverpool left-back Owen Beck. The 21-year-old has been on the books at Anfield since 2015 having previously been at Tranmere Rovers and Stoke City.

He has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Reds and has been a regular for them at various different youth levels. The full-back has played three times for the first-team and has also been loaned away from Merseyside at Famalicão, Bolton Wanderers and Dundee to get some experience.

Fulham eye Aston Villa man

Fulham are keen on Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos, as per the Daily Mail. The centre-back has emerged on the Whites’ radar as they hunt for more signings.

They have snapped up Emile Smith-Rowe from London rivals Arsenal. After his move to Craven Cottage, he has said: “I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family – it’s a good moment.

“I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my teammates. Listening to the project, speaking to the Manager, and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me, and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward.”

Their owner Tony Khan added: “I'm thrilled to announce the arrival of Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham Football Club! We're very excited to sign such a talented young player, and we look forward to Emile joining the squad in Portugal as we continue to prepare for the new season ahead! Come on Fulham!.”