Marc Guehi is in Newcastle United's sights.

Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal are all interested in a Premier League defender.

With transfer deadline day pencilled in for August 30, time is running out for clubs in the Premier League looking to conduct their business in the summer transfer window. Let’s take a look at what the rumour mill has for us today.

Newcastle United are making progress in their efforts to sign a Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target - meanwhile, West Ham United are in ‘advanced talks’ to snap up a highly rated free agent.

Newcastle United ‘in talks’ to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

Newcastle United have entered talks to sign Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk. Should they wish to seal the deal, they will need to pay Palace a figure in the region of £60 million - as he is one of the Eagles’ key players, they will not let him go without a fight.

Despite this, the Toon are far from the only Premier League club who want to bring Guehi on board. Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been previously linked with the 24 year old in recent months. As such, competition is fierce for Guehi’s signature - Newcastle will have to act fast if they don’t want to risk the deal being hijacked.

West Ham United’s move to sign Guido Rodriguez in ‘advanced’ stages

West Ham are ‘confident’ they can snap up Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer in the coming weeks, following his release from Real Betis at the end of the 2023/24 season. As things stand, the two parties are currently in ‘advanced talks’.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Guido Rodríguez, giving priority to West Ham proposal despite several calls and approaches in the recent weeks. West Ham are confident to get the deal done soon as verbal agreement is now close.”