Arsenal hold 'interest' in 20-goal striker as Tottenham Hotspur pull plug on pursuit

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Saturday, August 3rd

Premier League teams are preparing for the start of the new season. The 2024/25 campaign kicks off in a couple of weeks.

In the meantime, clubs have the chance to bring in more players. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from across the division...

Arsenal eye attacker

Arsenal are showing ‘interest’ in Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Joao Pedro, according to a report by FootballTransfers. The Gunners fell short of Manchester City again in the title race last term.

Mikel Arteta’s side could see Pedro, who is 22-years-old, as someone who would bolster their ranks. He moved over to England back in 2020 as a teenager from Fluminense in Brazil.

He initially spent three years at Watford and scored 24 goals in 109 games before moving to the AMEX Stadium. The Brazil international then found the net on 20 occasions for the Seagulls last season and they could face a battle to keep him amid attention from the Gunners.

Bournemouth want striker

Bournemouth could move for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer in this window. He has emerged on their radar, according to Football London.

Archer moved back to Villa Park in June after spending a year at Sheffield United. However, his future is up in the air right now.

He has played 14 times for Villa so far in his career and has chipped in with four goals. He has also had loan spells away in the past at Solihull Moors, Preston North End and Middlesbrough to boost his development.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer latest

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘pulled the plug’ on their pursuit of Juventus forward Federico Cheisa, Football Insider claim. They have been linked with the Italy international for a while now but it appears he won’t be heading over to North London anytime soon.

Chiesa is a product of the Fiorentina academy and broke into their first-team before Juve came calling. He helped Italy win Euro 2020 after they beat England in the final.

Aston Villa loan exit

Aston Villa have loaned youngster Louie Barry back to Stockport County. The 21-year-old helped the Hatters win the League Two title last season.

Their manager Dave Challinor has said: “It’s brilliant news that Louie will be back with us as we venture into League One. We’ve been pretty open with our desire to make this happen but understood we had to be patient, but it’s finally done.

“Louie had a huge impact in the early part of last season and it was great for him to come back and be able to not only finish the job, but enjoy the celebrations of being League Two Champions. We are so excited to see Louie back at 100% fitness and have a similar impact on a higher division.

“Aston Villa have been fantastic with us and maybe the most important factor was Louie’s desire to come back here, despite lots of interest from other clubs. He’s fit, has played minutes and the supporters will hopefully see him back in a County shirt this weekend.”