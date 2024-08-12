Could Arsenal make a shock move for Raheem Sterling? | Getty Images

Arsenal have been linked with a midfielder from La Liga - but a Liverpool transfer could scupper the Gunners’ plans.

Arsenal have had a modest transfer window thus far, like most of the other clubs in the Premier League - can they make a splash before August 30?

Arsenal are moving forwards in their efforts to sign a coveted midfielder from Real Sociedad - meanwhile, a pundit has called upon the Gunners to take a chance on a Chelsea player.

Arsenal ‘confident’ of completing deal to sign Mikel Merino

Arsenal are looking to snap up Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, according to Football Insider - but there is a catch. Liverpool are also trying to sign Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi - and the Spanish club do not want to lose two of their best midfielders in the same window.

As such, it seems that either Arsenal or Liverpool will be disappointed with Sociedad’s final decision. Despite this, there is every chance that they could both leave - with the amount of money on the table, the choice may be pried from Sociedad’s hands.

Darren Bent advises Arsenal to sign Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland striker Darren Bent has backed Arsenal to make a left-field signing in the transfer window - he thinks the Gunners should make a move for Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling. While he concedes that Sterling would not ‘start every game’ due to the presence of Gabriel Martinelli, he feels that the Liverpool academy graduate is currently overlooked, despite being just 29 years of age.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent said: “I think I would take him at Arsenal, [Raheem] Sterling. I would take him. He is only 29! I am not saying he starts every game, but to have him. Not instead of [Martinelli] because they have to compete for that position. Sterling on the left, he is only 29, people talk about Sterling like he is 35. He has been in the game for a long time.”