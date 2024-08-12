Bruno Fernandes is set to be rewarded with a new Manchester United contract. | Getty Images

The end of the summer transfer window is beginning to creep up on clubs in the Premier League. It has been a relatively conservative window thus far - can Manchester United shake things up before August 30 comes around?

One of the Red Devils’ star players is set to sign a new mammoth contract deal, following transfer speculation - meanwhile, another of United’s players has been linked with a move to a club in Serie A, after he enjoyed a fruitful summer on the international stage.

Bruno Fernandes to sign new four year Manchester United contract

Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new four year deal at United, according to a report from Football Insider - this will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Just a few months ago, Fernandes’ United future seemed to be in doubt. He had been linked with moves to both Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, but his true desire had always been to remain at Old Trafford. However, this has never been the Portuguese international’s desire, as he has reportedly always wanted to stay at United.

Facundo Pellistri targeted by Bologna

Facundo Pellistri’s stint at United has largely been characterised by loan moves away from the club - now, after an impressive Copa America with his native Uruguay, it seems he may be leaving Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

According to a report from Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport, Bologna are looking to secure a loan move for the player that would include an option to buy clause. While it is unclear how much United would require before they would allow Pellistri to depart the club, it seems that he is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans - as such, it would not be a surprise to see him leave United this summer.