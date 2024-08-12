Chelsea are ramping up their efforts to sign Victor Osimhen. | Getty Images

Chelsea making progress in their quest to sign one of the world’s leading strikers.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer business in the Premier League is beginning to pick up - the 2024 summer transfer window got off to a slow start, but now, high profile deals are starting to fly through the doors. What is happening in the transfer rumour mill today?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea are making major progress to sign of one of their main transfer targets - however, given his asking price, it may be more complex than they would had initially liked. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are looking to put forth a new offer for one of their targets, after two previous offers had been rejected.

Chelsea ‘making forward steps’ to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are looking to make the ‘biggest transfer of the summer’ before August 30 - the Blues have made ‘forward steps’ in their efforts to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

However, it will not be quite so simple to seal the deal. Chelsea will need to offer Napoli a swap deal to complete the deal - alongside a transfer fee, they will also look to hand Romelu Lukaku and one of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah or Cesare Casadei to Napoli in order to meet their demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United to make new offer for Marc Guehi

Newcastle are set to make their third offer for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi this summer, after their two previous bids had been rejected by the Eagles. They are ‘determined’ in their efforts and will now put forth an ‘improved’ offer for the England international, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

Newcastle aren’t the only club who have been linked with a move for Guehi in recent months - Arne Slot’s Liverpool are also thought to be interested in the player. Nevertheless, Newcastle are the only club making a concerted effort to bring Guehi on board as things stand.