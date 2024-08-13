Nigerian footballer Chisom Oodo dies after collapsing during a training session
A promising young star slumped over during a training session and was pronounced dead soon after, rocking the footballing community. Chisom Oodo was training in Ogrute, Nigeria when he collapsed, Premium Times reported.
The up and coming 20-year-old shone in the Igbo-North Family tournament in December last year, and following his performance earned himself a trial spot at Enugu Rangers. President of Igbo-Eze North Youths, Chijioke Eze, said: “It was while he was participating in the training that this happened.”
It’s believed that Oodo suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. He grew up in Aji and was a member of the Ezike Oba Football Legends. Chairman Sani Onoja has already offered his condolences to Oodo’s immediate family.
Fellow member Chidiebere Uroko added: “The Igbo-Eze North football family misses you, but God knows the best.”
Paying tribute to the footballer on social media, Onoja Robinson said: “Rest in peace hero,” and Rita Ogechukwu Chidi added: “May his soul rest in peace.”
