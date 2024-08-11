Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Billy Bean played for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres and went on to become a diversity chief for Major League Baseball.

In a statement, Rob Manfred, the MLB Commissioner said: “Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known.

“Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others.

NBC News reported that “Billy Bean, who became the second former Major League Baseball player to come out as gay in 1999 before becoming the sport’s senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, has died. He was 60.”

Billy Bean made his debut with the Detroit Tigers and was a two time All-American outfielder at Loyola Marymount, and he led the team to the NCAA Men’s College World Series back in 1986. The non-profit organisation NOH8 paid tribute to him and said: “Rest in Peace former @MLB player and #NOH8 supporter Billy Bean- “Sports can help people to become more accepting. I feel I’ve been a part of that, and I’m proud of it.”

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said: “The Hall of Fame remembers former outfielder and pioneering executive, Billy Bean who passed away Tuesday.”

“He served as MLB’s Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and was Special Assistant to the Commissioner.”

Todd Sears, former Wall Street banker turned #LGBTQ+ Equality Entrepreneur said on Instagram that “I knew Billy’s story as the first major league baseball player to come out as gay back in 1995, right after I had come out to myself.”

Billy Bean passed away at home after a yearlong fight with acute myeloid leukaemia.