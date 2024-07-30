Ex-MLB baseball player Reyes Moronta dies tragically aged 31 after motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic
The sports star was killed following the crash, which took place in his home country, the Dominican Republic. He had been riding his motorcycle outside his father’s house in the Villa Gonzales area when the crash occurred.
Dominican baseball club Aguilas Cibaenas confirmed the pitcher’s death in a statement. The club said: "We profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday. The Aguilas board, the baseball operations department and players share the pain with his family, and we pray for his eternal rest."
The 31-year-old was known to US baseball fans for his time at multiple MLB (Major League Baseball) teams throughout his career. He launched his MLB stint in 2017 at the San Francisco Giants, after having played with the west coast team in the minor league.
He would go on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels. After leaving the Angels, Moronta moved to the Mexican League to join Bravos de Leon in May 2024. He had been released from the team only weeks before his death.
The MLB Players’ Association said in a statement: “The player community was shocked and saddened to learn of Reyes Moronta’s death in a traffic accident Sunday. We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends in his native Dominican Republic and throughout the game.”
The San Francisco Giants added: “The #SFGiants are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Giants pitcher Reyes Moronta. Moronta appeared in 136 games with the Giants between 2017 and 2021. His warm spirit will be missed by all, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”
