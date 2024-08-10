Kevin Sullivan dead at 74: WWE legend has passed away after ‘devastating accident’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, the boss of WWE wrote: “Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans.”
WWE said on X that they were “saddened to learn that Kevin Sullivan has passed away. We extend our condolences to Kevin’s family, friends and fans.
In May of this year, a GoFundMe page was set up for Kevin Sullivan after he was involved in a ‘devastating accident’ On the GoFoundMe page it said: “On May 12th, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis. This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home.
The GoFundMe page also said: “Despite these challenges, Kevin has shown incredible resilience. Months later, he is still fighting to regain his independence.”
Even with an excellent insurance plan, the coverage is nearly exhausted due to the length of stay.” The GoFundMe page for Kevin Sullivan had raised $54,709.
According to WWE’s website, “With his face painted black and white and his body armoured in leather and steel, Sullivan spoke of the “closet of anxieties” and “cosmic cookies” in his perplexing interviews. In the ring, he was even more disarming as he beat on opponents with utter disdain.
“He started out matches by recklessly tossing foes to the concrete floor and artlessly ended bouts by jumping feet-first onto a victim’s sternum. And that was Sullivan playing nice. An incident involving Blackjack Mulligan and a broken bottle is still spoken about in hushed tones across the panhandle.”
When he retired from full-time competition, Kevin Sullivan set up Froggy’s Fitness in Florida. After selling the business, he opened up a pawn shop in Washington State and appeared on the reality series, The Legend of Mick Dodge, which aired on National Geographic Channel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.