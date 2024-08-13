Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe died after being struck by a train at a railway station in Surrey, an inquest into his death has heard.

This comes as his wife, Amanda Thorpe, revealed that the 55-year-old took his own life after suffering from major depression and anxiety. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thorpe's death on August 5, prompting an outpouring of tributes for one of England’s most respected Test players.

At the opening of the inquest taking place at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking on Tuesday (August 13), Area Coroner Simon Wickens offered his “sincere condolences” to Mr Thorpe’s family as well as “those touched by his life and career.”

The former batter died on the morning of August 4 having suffered “traumatic injuries” during the incident at Esher railway station, the inquest heard. Mr Wickens recorded his cause of death as one of multiple injuries during the short hearing.

Thorpe was a key figure in the England cricket setup for much of his life, first as a talented batter from 1993 to 2005, and later in various coaching roles. He became one of the most notable members of the English cricket team during his career, picking up 100 Test caps, and is widely considered to be one of the best batters of his generation. As well as performing for England, Thorpe also maintained a 17-year spell at county side Surrey.

However, his health began to decline, and he was hospitalised in May 2022, with his condition described as "seriously ill" at the time.

In a heartfelt and candid interview with The Times, Amanda Thorpe revealed that the former sportsman had attempted suicide two years ago and ultimately took his own life earlier this month. She said: "Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better. He was so unwell in recent times, and he really did believe that we would be better off without him. We are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life."

Amanda further explained that Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety over the past couple of years, which led to a serious suicide attempt in May 2022.

She said: "This resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit. Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family, and he tried many, many treatments, but unfortunately, none of them really seemed to work."

Reflecting on the disparity between his mental and physical health, Amanda said: "Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone."

The coroner had received a referral from the British Transport Police. The force said previously: “Officers were called to Esher railway station at 8.26am on August 4 to reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

A date for Mr Thorpe’s full inquest will be fixed at a later time.