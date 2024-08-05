Former England and Surrey batter Graham Thorpe dies aged 55 as 'cricket world in mourning'

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

5th Aug 2024, 8:28am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Graham Thorpe, former England and Surrey cricketer, has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Thorpe became one of the most notable members of the English cricket team during his career, picking up 100 Test caps, and is widely considered to be one of the best batters of his generation. As well as performing for England, Thorpe also maintained a 17-year spell at county side Surrey.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death. More than one of England’s finest ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55.Former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55.
Former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55. | Jason O'Brien/PA Wire

“His skill was unquestioned and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his team-mates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”

Steve Elworthy, Surrey chief executive, said “Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and friends, to whom we will offer any support that we are able to. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Related topics:EnglandSportSurrey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice