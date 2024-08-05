Graham Thorpe, former England and Surrey cricketer, has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorpe became one of the most notable members of the English cricket team during his career, picking up 100 Test caps, and is widely considered to be one of the best batters of his generation. As well as performing for England, Thorpe also maintained a 17-year spell at county side Surrey.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death. More than one of England’s finest ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55. | Jason O'Brien/PA Wire

“His skill was unquestioned and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his team-mates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”

Steve Elworthy, Surrey chief executive, said “Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and friends, to whom we will offer any support that we are able to. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the family at this incredibly difficult time.”