England cricket Test captain Ben Stokes will shortly become just the 16th Englishman to win 100 Test caps as he returns to captain the side in the third Test against India which begins tomorrow (15 February).

England and India are currently level in the series following two dramatic Test matches in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. However, the upcoming fixture will now represent a much greater milestone for the England hero, with only 15 men before him accomplishing the feat of 100 Test caps.

Stokes made his Test debut in 2013 during the winter Ashes series in Australia and has gone on to score 6,251 runs and take 197 wickets. After becoming captain in 2022, the 13-time Centurion has led England to 14 victories from 21 Tests and no-one who has captained the side for more than ten fixtures has a better win percentage (66.67%).

The 32-year-old became a household name following the 2019 Ashes after his heroics in Headingley. His 135* saved England from the brink of defeat and came just a few months after he ensured England won the ODI World Cup.

Stokes celebrates securing England victory in the third Ashes Test match in 2019

Ahead of receiving his 100th Test cap in Rajkot - where England will also look to lead the series once again - here is who has helped England's Ashes and World Cup hero behind the scenes.

Who is Ben Stokes' wife?

Stokes has been married to Clare Ratcliffe since 2017. The pair have been together since 2010 and have two children together. Other cricket stars such as Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Alastair Cook all attended the wedding which took place near Ratcliffe's home in Somerset.

Stokes and his wife have been long admirers of each other's work and often post supportive and adoring snaps on Instagram.

What is Ben Stokes' net worth?

The batting all-rounder is set to be worth in the range of £8 million. As well as his central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board, Stokes has been one of the Indian Premier League's highest paid cricketers.

The skipper is also the recipient of many endorsement deals, of which his most famous partners are Adidas and Gunn & Moore and has been a long-term ambassador for Red Bull.

When will Stokes receive his 100th cap?

Stokes will lead the England squad out for the third of a five Test series in India tomorrow, Thursday 15 February, with play set to start at 4am UK time. TNT Sports will have all the action from India has England look to go 2-1 up in the series.

Only 15 others have reached 100 Caps for England, two of whom are in the squad - James Anderson (184) and Joe Root (137). Here are all the English cricketers to have reached this achievement: