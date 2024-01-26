Ben Duckett mocked by England fans for opinion on India Test match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, soon the realities of playing India in India hit and England found themselves at 155-7. Stokes was able to lift the spirits of England fans with a superb 70 off 88 balls but the visitors were soon 246 all out. When debutant spinner Tom Hartley was then hit for six off his first ball in Test cricket, it was not looking optimistic and close of play saw the home side on 119-1.

Despite the apparent doom and gloom, one England player was full of hope, praise and potentially blind optimism for which he has been mercilessly mocked on social media.

India celebrate the wicket of Ben Duckett

Speaking to the media after the day’s play, England opener Ben Duckett - who made 35 - said: “We are very happy being bowled out for what we got. Hopefully we can take two or three wickets early and put them under pressure.

“We are in a strong position, regardless of them only being one down.”

England fans were quick to offer their opinions on Duckett’s arguably bizarre approach with one fan taking to X to say: “It's very laissez-faire from England. The issue with Bazball is that it is a bit insulated from the outside. No negativity allowed which is good but it leads to Ben Duckett being their bullish spokesperson, never backing down. Can look a bit silly. This attack looks poor.”

A few more offered more simple responses such as: “Ben Duckett has lost the plot,” and “Ben Duckett believes England are in a strong position after Day 1… Which Test match is he watching, or rather playing in this case.”

While others were keen to partake in Duckett’s optimism by suggesting: “I’ll have a pint of whatever Ben Duckett has been drinking please. “

A similar punter suggested “England in a strong position? What’s Ben Duckett been smoking?.”

One fan also appeared to show concern for the left-hander, pondering on whether he had received an injury: “Ben Duckett took one on the head when he was batting? Either that or he’s lost the plot.”

Other fans took to the social media platform and shared their apprehension over England’s state of mind with one commenting: “So Ben Duckett says England are in a strong position after day 1 of the 1st test against India. I shudder to think what he would consider a weak position.”

Another added: “I’m all for positivity, but Ben Duckett is taking Bazball trash talk to new levels. Tricky to see how Stokes’ 70 is potentially match-winning? If it is (highly unlikely), still unwise to talk in such terms when England are potentially about to be thrashed?”