Novak Djokovic loses at Australian open for first time since 2018 after semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner
The 10-time Australian open winner was vying for a record-breaking 11th title, but fell at the semi-final
10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic has been dumped out of the Grand Slam competition in the semi-final by Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner.
Djokovic was aiming to win a record-breaking 11th title at the championship but fell short before the final, losing 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 to 22-year-old Sinner. It marks the first time since 2018 that the Serbian tennis player has lost at the Grand Slam.
Following his incredible win over one of the tennis greats, Sinner said: "It was a very, very tough match. I started off really well, he missed for two sets, I felt like he was not feeling that great on court. I just tried to keep pushing. In the third set I had match point, I had the forehand which I missed but that's tennis. I just tried to be ready for the fourth set.
He added: "I was looking forward for this match. It's always nice to have this kind of player where you can learn from. I lost last year in the semis at Wimbledon and I learned a lot from that match.
"The confidence from the end of last year has for sure kept the belief that I can play against the best players in the world. I'm really happy that I can play my first final and let's see how it goes."
Sinner, who is the first Italian to reach the Australian Open final, will wait to find out whether he will meet Russia's Daniil Medvedev or Germany's Alexander Zverev on Sunday's final. Medvedev and Zverev are currently playing in the second semi-final.
