Emma Raducanu: Ranking, new coach, titles, sponsors, net worth & everything to know

Everything to know about Emma Raducanu ahead of her Australian Open clash with Shelby Rogers.

Emma Raducanu will return to Grand Slam action this month when she faces Shelby Rogers of the USA in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open. The pair are due to face off on Monday, January 15th as both look to bank a big result and bounce back from their respective absences due to injury.

Raducanu missed eight months of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on her ankle and both wrists. As a result of her hiatus, she has slipped down the WTA rankings but as she gears up for her first Grand Slam appearance in 12 months, let's look back at the 21-year-old's career so far, and how she took the world of tennis by storm as a teenager.

Emma Raducanu world ranking

Raducanu's highest singles ranking in her career saw her take the number 10 spot in 2022 but she has slowly fallen down the table as her form has dipped. Due to her time away from the court last year, Raducanu has dropped to 299th in the WTA rankings.

Emma Raducanu career titles

Raducanu has just one singles title to her name so far but it's not one to be sniffed at. Back in 2021, just three months after making her WTA main draw debut at the Nottingham Open, an 18-year-old Raducanu stormed to her first career title at the US Open no less.

After winning three qualifying matches, Raducanu entered the main draw at Flushing Meadows and became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam. She went all the way to lift the trophy without dropping a single set in the process, becoming the first woman to achieve such a run since Serena Williams in 2014.

Emma Raducanu sponsors

After her fairytale in New York, brands were falling over themselves to work with the new face of British tennis. Raducanu announced her first endorsement deal right after her US Open win, becoming an ambassador for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co, followed by fashion house Dior a month later.

In December 2021, the former British number one signed endorsement deals with British Airways and Evian. She has since added Vodafone, Porsche and HSBC to her growing business portfolio, as well as American digital media platform AirWayz, where she provides online tennis coaching sessions.

Raducanu is also sponsored by Nike for her shoes and clothing, and Wilson for her tennis racquets.

Emma Raducanu net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Raducanu has a net worth of $15 million (£11.7m), and this was last updated in October 2023.

Emma Raducanu new coach

Raducanu's coaching situation has raised a few concerns since she broke onto the senior tennis scene. After her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon 2021, she switched out Michael Sears for Andrew Richardson, who coached her during her youth years. However, just two weeks after winning the US Open, Raducanu opted not to extend her arrangement with the 49-year-old.

After six weeks without a permanent coach, Raducanu brought in Torben Beltz ahead of her first full year on the WTA Tour. The two split from their working relationship together after just five months, with Raducanu turning to a "new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim" before eventually hiring Dmitry Tursunov for her US Open title defence.

The 21-year-old crashed out of Flushing Meadows in an unexpected first round exit to Alizé Cornet, and Tursunov left to work with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.