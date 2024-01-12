Emma Raducanu will make her highly anticipated return to the Grand Slam stage when she challenges in Melbourne this month.

It has been 12 months since the 21-year-old last competed in a major tennis tournament, as she missed the majority of last season due to injury. Raducanu's last match of 2023 was her defeat at the Stuttgart Open, she withdrew from her remaining tournaments after undergoing surgery on her ankle and both wrists to remove carpal bosses.

During her hiatus, Raducanu fell drastically down the WTA rankings and is currently 299th in the world. The Brit has used her special ranking of 103 to qualify for the Australian Open, which usually wouldn't be enough but due to several withdrawals, she was able to avoid the qualification stage and enter the main draw at Melbourne Park.

Now, after warming up at the Auckland Open earlier this month, Raducanu is ready to return to the Grand Slam stage.

Who will Emma Raducanu play at the Australian Open?

Raducanu's first opponent of the 2024 Australian Open will be Shelby Rogers of the US. The two previously met during Raducanu's fairytale US Open title run in 2021 — the Brit breezed past Rogers 6-2, 6-1 in the fourth round, despite the American previously knocking out former world number one Ash Barty.

Similar to Raducanu, Rogers spent a lot of time recovering from injury last year, having undergone surgery in July. The 31-year-old is currently ranked 156th in the world and hasn't played since her first round Wimbledon exit at the hands of Elena Rybakina last summer.

Rogers has never made it beyond the quarter-final of a Grand Slam — she reached the last eight of the 2020 US Open, and Roland-Garros in 2016 prior to that.

When is Emma Raducanu's next match?

Since winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2021, Raducanu has not reached further than the second round of a major tournament. The former world number 10 will be hoping to break this pattern in Melbourne and it all starts with Rogers.