Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz and US player Coco Gauff are among the new faces featured in Season 2 - but when is opening service on the streamer?

After its original success on Netflix in 2023, the tennis documentary series “Break Point” returns for a second service this week, with some of the hopeful young talents in the tennis world joined by future hall of famers, Wimbledon champions and the odd bit of narration from some of tennis’ former greats.

The first season of the tennis series "Break Point" premiered in January 2023. The show tracked the journey of a group of talented players from different parts of the world who aimed to become the successors of legendary tennis players such as Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. The future stars shared their personal and professional lives both on and off the court as they competed in the Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours of the previous year.

The new season follows a select group of top tennis players as they return to the court to compete in gruelling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world — all with the dream of becoming number one. One notable newcomer to the series happens to be Wimbledon 2023 winner Carlos Alcarez, who kicked off 2023 by topping the ATP Men’s rankings after his US Open win in 2022 and subsequently defeating one of the “GOATs” of the modern tennis era, Novak Djokovic, to become only the second person to beat the Serbian in a Wimbledon final (after Sir Andy Muray) and the first player outside the “Big 4” to win at the lawn championships.

But who else will be joining Alcaraz on our screens this time around, and when does “Break Point” Season 2 begin streaming on Netflix? NationalWorld serves up the information - all puns intended

What is “Break Point” about?

“From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight.”

“Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.”

Who is in the new season of Netflix’s “Break Point”?

Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Maria Sakkari, and Nick Kyrgios are all part of the “Break Point” series. The new season introduces four of the game's brightest new stars, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Holger Rune, and Ben Shelton, who will make their series debut. Additionally, this season will feature Daniil Medvedev, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, and Tommy Paul, who will all be appearing in Break Point for the first time.

When does “Break Point” Season 2 arrive on Netflix?