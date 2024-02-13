Mikel Arteta's side bagged six goals against West Ham.

Arsenal enjoyed a goal fest of an outing against London rivals West Ham on Sunday with the Gunners putting six past David Moyes' men on an afternoon to forget for the Hammers.

Despite their feast in front of goal, Mikel Arteta continues to be questioned for his lack of an out-and-out striker leading his side and now it appears Arsenal could sell a recent addition who has struggled to find the back of the net.

The Gunners feature alongside Newcastle United and Everton in your Tuesday evening transfer round-up.

Arsenal could cash in on £65m star

Arsenal could look to cash in on £65 million star Kai Havertz this summer, according to LondonWorld, with the club 'running out of patience' with the forward.

The German's integration into Mikel Arteta's side has come under scrutiny with the Spaniard's style perhaps not the best suited to the former Chelsea man, who has been deployed on the left of a midfield three this term and has just five goals in 33 appearances.

Arteta acknowledged just weeks ago that Havertz’s confidence was “growing” following a testing start to Emirates life. He said: “His confidence is growing and he feels more secure on that field. Overall, though, taking that apart, the performances that he shows on the pitch and his aggression, is top. (They are) really good.”

Kai Havertz has had a tough first season at the Emirates Stadium. (Image: Getty Images)

However, reports from Spain have contradicted those suggestions - going as far as to note Havertz’s days being numbered. European powerhouses Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are two clubs that have been linked with the Gunners star. Any exit would likely result in Arsenal demanding the bulk of the £65 million splashed out in June.

Newcastle United and Everton watch 'extraordinary' goal machine

Premier League clubs have had their interest in Nurnberg wonderkid Can Uzun piqued after an admission from the Bundesliga II club's sporting director.

Newcastle United and Everton have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old, who has 13 goals and three assists in 20 outings so far this season. Uzun, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, also has four goals in his last three games as interest continues to grow.

The player is believed to have attracted interest from European giants of Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan with those sides joining the Magpies and Toffees to scout the star. A recent report in Germany has also suggested Eintracht Frankfurt have stolen a march in the race to sign the Turkey youth international.

With interest growing, the Bundesliga II club’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe admitted little was known of what could lie ahead for Uzun in an interview given before the January transfer window opened for business.