Man Utd name £40m 'concrete' target as Rangers hero set for free transfer

Erik ten Hag's squad overhaul continues. (Image: Getty Images)

There's also a race on for the title in Scotland with Celtic and Rangers only separated by three points - and the latter hold a game in hand over the reigning Champions.

There's also a race on for the title in Scotland with Celtic and Rangers only separated by three points - and the latter hold a game in hand over the reigning Champions.

Rangers and Manchester United feature in your Monday evening transfer round-up.

Man Utd name 'concrete' summer transfer target

Manchester United have made Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise a 'concrete target' for the summer as Erik ten Hag continues his overhaul at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to sell some big name players come the end of the campaign, which could leave them with cash to spend on some marquee incomings, as per ManchesterWorld. Olise, who has also been named as a target for Liverpool, has emerged as a number one priority.

The Eagles signed Olise in 2021 for just £8 million from Reading and he hit the ground running in his debut season, contributing four goals and nine assists across all competitions. The versatile winger, who can also play in midfield, continued his form and bagged two goals and 11 assists last term.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on United's interest in the 22-year-old, who is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said Olise 'can be termed a concrete target' for United ahead of the summer and there is 'no doubt' he is a potential departure at the end of the season.

"Manchester United's old regime, before INEOS, really like Olise and he is tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as well. All indications are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will endorse that move," he said.

Olise only signed a new deal with Palace last year but the third-party interest in him right now is high. As well as Liverpool, both Manchester City and Chelsea have been linked to the winger. Earlier this year, Football Insider reported that Olise had a new release clause included in his contract, which is said to be 'well in excess of £40 million'.

Rangers hero set for free transfer

Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin will be available on a free transfer this summer with the Glasgow giants unlikely to offer the player a contract extension after his four-year deal at Ibrox comes to an end.

The 36-year-old has been frozen out of the side this season since Jack Butland arrived at the club having previously been part of the team which won the club's first Scottish Premiership title in a decade under Steven Gerrard. He also played a key role in the side's 2022 Scottish Cup triumph.