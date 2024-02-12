Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was another action packed weekend in the EFL with Arsenal recording a staggering 6-0 win over fellow Londoners West Ham. The battle at the top of the table is becoming increasingly fraught with the Gunners and Manchester City still hopeful of knocking Liverpool off the top spot by the time May comes around.

Arsenal and Manchester City sit just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's squad but with Pep Guardiola's side having the luxury of a game in hand, it remains to be seen whether the Treble champions can get their hands on yet more silverware this year. It's a much more sorry affair at the other end of the spectrum with Burnley and Everton recording yet another defeat. Sheffield United enjoyed a 3-1 win over Luton Town but they still remain on just 13 points with little chance of escaping the bottom three.

Aston Villa's defeat to Manchester United now puts them out of the Champions League spots while Tottenham's 2-1 win puts them back into the top four as they battle to secure the top European spots, here is all the latest transfer news from the first-tier of the EFL...

Manchester City target £60m star

According to recent reports from Fichajes via CaughtOffSide, Pep Guardiola is eyeing up West Ham's Lucas Paqueta and is set to make him a top priority this summer transfer window. The 26-year-old joined the Hammers in 2022 and has played well anywhere on the pitch, appearing in a variety of roles on the grass. The reports indicate that Guardiola is drawn to the Brazilian's consistency and adaptability and any potential attempt to prize the forward away from the London Stadium would be second time lucky.

Paqueta in action for West Ham. He is being eyed by Manchester City ahead of the summer

During last year's summer transfer window, the Citizens came close to securing the Brazilian's talent but were unfortunately unsuccessful. So far this season, Paqueta has scored five goals and provided six assists in his 27 appearances across all competitions and Guardiola is convinced the 26-year-old star would have a great chance of aiding them in their rule of both the Premier League and Europe.

Newcastle plot £15m raid

Eddie Howe is planning a double boost this summer as he eyes the Bournemouth duo Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing (Shields Gazette).

Due to the Toon's current Financial Fair Play situation, the former England U21 international Kelly would make an ideal target as his contract with the Cherries ends in May. Howe previously persuaded Bournemouth to pay £15 million for Billing in 2020 and the Magpies boss is hopeful of being reunited with the imposing midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 season with the 6ft 4in star likely to be used as a Joelinton understudy.

The Daily Mail have also suggested that £15 million could be enough to tempt Bournemouth to part ways with the Danish footballer who was a recipient of a red card during the Cherries draw to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

England boss linked with Premier League surprise

Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions boss, has been linked with a move to the Premier League as the pressure mounts on another former England boss Roy Hodgson (the Sun via CaughtOffSide). According to the Sun, the 76-year-old is on thin ice with this evening's match against Chelsea a potential final straw moment. The Eagles sit in 15th place and are just five points clear of the relegation zone having managed just six wins so far this season.