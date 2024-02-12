Some of the best players from the AFCON

Nigeria have been crowned the champions of Africa for the fourth time after they beat host nation Cote d'Ivoire to win the AFCON in Abidjan on Sunday evening. The Super Eagles came into the competition as giants and lived up to the billing with improved performance game after game.

This tournament had everything in it and after 52 matches, 116 goals, great comebacks, major upsets, tears, tears of joy, great refereeing, Pukas-worthy goals and great goalkeeping, below are the players who leave the competition as absolute stars and will be remembered whenever AFCON 2023 is mentioned.

Ronwen Williams

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper could not lead South Africa to AFCON glory but he's won the hearts of many across the globe with his heroics throughout the competition. In seven games, Williams kept five clean sheets.

His biggest performance came in the quarter-final win over Cape Verde when he saved 4 penalties in the shootout, a world record in a major tournament. Williams also saved another two in the bronze medal match to ensure the Bafana Bafana team returned to Pretoria with a medal. For a player who was relatively unknown before a ball was kicked in Cote 'd'Ivoire, he left the tournament as one of the true stars of AFCON 2023.

Sekou Fofana

Fofana has been the engine of the host nation. He also scored the first of the 116 goals netted at the AFCON 2023. He was the best player on the field against Guinea Bissau to set the tone for what was going to be a memorable competition for the Elephants.

The Al Nassr midfielder's importance to his country was highlighted throughout the competition, when he played poorly, Cote d'Ivoire lost and when he dominated games, they won. To lead this team to the final is a testament to his skill but also attitude and commitment. He's made his mark on home soil.

Victor Osimhen

The reigning African Footballer of the Year has scored only one goal so far, but he’s proven that a striker doesn't necessarily need goals to be celebrated. In every single game Osimhen has played out there, he's made sure he's covered every blade of grace.

The Chelsea and Arsenal target would have been forgiven if he wanted to be selfish but he put the overall good of the team above his interest so much that he gladly passed on penalty-taking duties to William Troost-Ekong.

He was the player who won the penalty that gave Nigeria the lead against South Africa and eventually took them to the final. He came into the tournament with a reputation as one of the best strikers in Europe and left as one of the best all-round players in the world.

William Troost-Ekong

The Super Eagles captain deserves all the praise for guiding what looked like a sinking ship a few months ago the final of the African Cup of Nations. His organizational skills at the heart of Nigeria's three-man backline has been nothing short of exceptional.

It’s no surprise that they have conceded just a goal from open play in six games. Now that is the kind of form and leadership that wins you tournaments. Troost-Ekong has even added scoring abilities to his game. He showed incredible composure to beat South African penalty kick expert Ronwen Williams in the semifinals.

The way he handled his nerves to also net his kick during the shootout was just brilliant. Throughout the competition, Nigeria showed strength, determination and bravery and no player epitomised that than the former Watford man.

Ademola Lookman