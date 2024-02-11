Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Africa Cup of Nations 2024 is heading in to its final stages, and Nigera will take on Ivory Coast as the contest reaches its eagerly anticipated conclusion this weekend.

Host nation the Ivory are Coast on the brink of completing one of the most astonishing comebacks in the sport’s history. Three weeks ago, they were firing their head coach after a humiliating group stage defeat. Now, they face Nigeria for the biggest prize in African football.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will arrive in Abidjan for this weekend's match undefeated in the tournament - and they have not lost a competitive match in almost a year. They needed penalties to overcome South Africa in their semi-final earlier this week but have conceded just two goals in the entire tournament and only one from open play.

Narrative impetus may not be on their side, and the crowd most certainly won’t be, but the Super Eagles have probably been the best team of the tournament so far from. If the Ivory Coast are to complete a comeback for the ages and win the Africa Cup of Nations on their own soil for the first time, they will need to dig even deeper than they have done before, according to Matthew Gregory, football writer for our sister title 3 Added Minutes.

So, just when will this nail-biting final game be taking place, how can you watch it, and what will the winning team be rewarded with?

Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. The Ivorian has emerged as a target for Newcastle United in recent weeks.

Who is favourite to win the Africa Cup of Nations?

Nigeria are favourites to win AFCON 2024 - which is officially known as AFCON 2023 as it was due to be held last year - and pick up their fourth trophy. The Super Eagles last won the tournament in 2013 and are managed by José Peseiro. The nation has stars including Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi.

This year's hosts, Ivory Coast, are second favourites to win the competition. The Elephants have Emerse Faé as caretaker head coach and have Nottingham Forest duo Serge Aurier and Willy Boly, as well as Brighton forward Simon Adingra, in the squad. It would be the nation's third win.

What will the winner of the Africa Cup of Nations get?

The winner of AFCON 2024 will pocket $7 million with the runners-up set to receive $4 million.

When is the Africa Cup of Nations final?

The AFCON final between Nigera and Ivory Coast takes place at 8pm UK time tonight (Sunday February 11). The game will take place at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

How can you watch the Africa Cup of Nations final on TV?