Wycombe Wanderers FC will pay tribute to one of its players who died after 'being taken ill' following a football match. Adam Ankers, 17, passed away on Monday (February 5) after playing for Wycombe Wanderers Foundation Under-19s in a fixture at Henley College last week.

His father, Alastair Ankers wrote on X: "We lost my son Adam, who passed away after playing football, the sport he loved. We love him so much and the loss is devastating. He will always be with us and never forgotten."

The club said it will now 'celebrate' Adam's life at the League One fixture against Oxford United at Adams Park on Saturday, (February 17) with a minute's applause ahead of kick-off, while the Chairboys squad will wear t-shirts bearing Adam's name and squad number during the warm-up.

In a statement, it said: "The club and Foundation have been in contact with Adam’s family and the college to pass on the sincere condolences of everyone at Wycombe Wanderers, and to offer its full support towards appropriate tributes in Adam’s memory.

"First and foremost, the family have asked the club to pass on its gratitude for the thousands of kind messages they have received since the news was made public on Tuesday evening.

"Adam’s life will be celebrated with a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off of the Oxford fixture, while the Chairboys squad will wear t-shirts bearing Adam’s name and squad number during the warm-up. Other tributes for that game are being arranged and will be communicated in due course."

"The club and family recognise and appreciate that some supporters have made efforts to arrange fan-led tributes for this weekend’s match against Peterborough United at Adams Park.

"It was felt that this weekend will come around too soon for the full arrangements to be put into place and for the family to be able to coordinate invitations to everybody that they would like to attend a game in Adam’s memory. As such, tributes will instead be paid next week instead."