How to watch every Africa Cup of Nations match on BBC, Sky Sports and live stream online
The Africa Cup of Nations is hotting up as the knockout stages arrive and it's all available to watch on TV in the UK.
The Africa Cup of Nations is well underway in the Ivory Coast with the tournament already throwing up its trademark surprises and feisty clashes.
Featuring some of the Premier League's biggest stars, the competition is followed avidly by football fans in the UK, who can watch every game via broadcasters in the country.
NationalWorld has all you need to know to watch AFCON on the BBC, Sky Sports and online.
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations on the BBC
The BBC is delivering 'extensive coverage' of the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast with 10 matches televised by the broadcaster. The BBC is also showing highlights from fixtures across BBC Sport online and social media channels.
BBC Three and iPlayer will show two matches from the round of 16, two from the quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final on Sunday, February 11. Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Jenas will lead presenting duties for both semi-finals and the final with a 'lineup of esteemed African international players in the studio'.
Stephen Lyle, Head of Football BBC Sport, said: “We are thrilled to bring audiences live, free to air coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations once again. In 2021, AFCON delivered the highest audience for BBC Three since it returned as a linear channel at 1.3m, demonstrating the strong demand from audiences. Our TV rights package includes 10 matches from across every stage of the competition, meaning fans can follow the excitement and drama of this huge international competition from beginning to end".
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations on Sky Sports
The Africa Cup of Nations matches that are not on the BBC are set to be broadcast by Sky Sports. However, where you simply need a TV licence to watch the BBC coverage, fixtures on Sky do require a subscription.
Coverage is set to run on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you aren't already subscribed, a day pass is available on NowTV for £11.99 which gives access to all 11 Sky Sports channels for 24 hours. There is also a monthly pass for £34.99.
How to live stream the Africa Cup of Nations from the UK
All the Africa Cup of Nations fixtures can be live-streamed from the UK. The matches on the BBC can be watched via the BBC iPlayer website or application. The games on Sky can be accessed by Sky Go but a subscription is needed, as detailed above.
What time do AFCON matches take place in the UK?
So far, the Africa Cup of Nations matches have kicked off at 2 pm, 5 pm and 8 pm GMT in the group stages. However, just the 5 pm and 8 pm kick-off times will be used in the knockout stages from Sunday, January 28.
After the upcoming round of 16, the quarter-finals will take place on February 2 and February 3. Both semi-finals will then happen on Wednesday, February 7. The grand final will take place on February 11 in Abidjan.
