Every Premier League player at AFCON or Asian Cup and matches missed - key Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal men
Premier League stars will jet off on international duty to the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast and the Asian Cup in Qatar this month.
The Premier League will be without some of its biggest stars in the weeks to come as players jet off on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Cup this January and February.
Dozens of first-team players will be unavailable for their Premier League sides over the next four rounds of top-flight fixtures. AFCON will take place in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11 while the Asia Cup is being hosted by Qatar between January 12 and February 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This month's winter break provides some relief to the clubs most heavily hit by absentees but there are still a number of fixtures to be planned for. How long each star is away on international duty depends on how their national side progresses through the competition.
Defending champions Senegal, Morocco and the Ivory Coast are favourites to win this year's AFCON competition with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat all likely to be involved until the latter stages of the competition. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea are favourites to lift the prestigious Asian Cup with Brighton's Karou Mitoma, Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Spurs' Son Heung-min vying for a place in the final.
Premier League managers are accepting of the tournaments' importance and ready to prepare for upcoming fixtures without some of their key stars. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who will also be without star man Mohamed Salah for a period of time, said: "We knew the Africa Cup of Nations from time to time appears and Mo has to go. We have Endo as a participant of the Asian Cup as well, so it is like it is. We have to deal with it and we will."
Below is a comprehensive list of every Premier League player involved in this year's Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup, as well as each club's fixtures between Gameweek 21 (Jan 13-22) and Gameweek 24 (Feb 10-12).
AFC Bournemouth -
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fixtures: Liverpool (H), West Ham (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Fulham (A)
- Dango Ouattara, Burkina Faso - Forward
- Antoine Semenyo, Forward - Ghana
Arsenal -
Fixtures: Crystal Palace (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Liverpool (H), West Ham (A)
- Mohamed Elneny, Midfielder - Egypt
- Takehiro Tomiyasu, Defender - Japan
Aston Villa -
Fixtures: Everton (A), Newcastle Unied (H), Sheffield United (A), Manchester United (H)
- Bertrand Traore, Midfielder - Burkina Faso
Brentford -
Fixtures: Nottingham Forest (H), Spurs (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A)
- Saman Ghoddos, Midfielder - Iran
- Kim Ji-soo, Defender - South Korea
- Frank Onyeka, Midfielder - Nigeria
- Yoane Wissa, Forward - DR Congo
Brighton -
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fixtures: Wolves (H), Luton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Spurs (A)
- Simon Adingra, Forward - Ivory Coast
- Kaoru Mitoma, Forward - Japan
Burnley - no players on international duty
Fixtures: Luton Town (H), Manchester City (A), Fulham (H), Liverpool (A)
Chelsea -
Fixtures: Fulham (H), Liverpool (A), Wolves (H), Crystal Palace (A)
- Nicolas Jackson, Forward - Senegal
Crystal Palace -
Fixtures: Arsenal (A), Sheffield United (H), Brighton (A), Chelsea (H)
- Jordan Ayew, Forward - Ghana
Everton -
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fixtures: Aston Villa (H), Fulham (A), Spurs (H), Manchester City (A)
- Idrissa Gueye, Midfielder - Senegal
Fulham -
Fixtures: Chelsea (A), Everton (H), Burnley (A), Bournemouth (H)
- Fode Ballo-Toure, Defender - Senegal
- Calvin Bassey, Defender - Nigeria
- Alex Iwobi, Midfielder - Nigeria
Liverpool -
Fixtures: Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A), Burnley (H)
- Wataru Endo, Midfielder - Japan
- Mohamed Salah, Forward - Egypt
Luton -
Fixtures: Burnley (A), Brighton (H), Newcastle United (A), Sheffield United (H)
- Issa Kabore, Defender - Burkina Faso
Manchester City - no players on international duty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fixtures: Newcastle United (A), Burnley (H), Brentford (A), Everton (H)
Manchester United -
Fixtures: TOT (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Aston Villa (A)
- Sofyan Amrabat, Midfielder - Morocco
- Amad Diallo, Forward - Ivory Coast
- Andre Onana, Goalkeeper - Cameroon
Newcastle United - no players on international duty
Fixtures: Manchester City (H), Aston Villa (A), Luton Town (H), Nottingham Forest (A)
Nottingham Forest -
Fixtures: Brentford (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Newcastle United (H)
- Ola Aina, Defender - Nigeria
- Serge Aurier, Defender - Ivory Coast
- Willy Boly, Defender - Ivory Coast
- Cheikhou Kouyate, Midfielder - Senegal
- Moussa Niakhate, Defender - Senegal
- Ibrahim Sangare, Midfielder - Ivory Coast
Sheffield United
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fixtures: West Ham (H), Crystal Palace (A), Aston Villa (H), Luton Town (A)
- Yasser Larouci, Defender - Algeria
- Anis Ben Slimane, Midfielder - Tunisia
Tottenham -
Fixtures: Manchester United (A), Brentford (H), Everton (A), Brighton (H)
- Yves Bissouma, Midfielder - Mali
- Son Heung-min, Forward - South Korea
- Pape Matar Sarr, Midfielder - Senegal
West Ham -
Fixtures: Sheffield United (A), Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), Arsenal (H)
- Nayef Aguerd, Defender - Morocco
- Mohammed Kudus, Midfielder - Ghana
Wolves -
Fixtures: Brighton (A), Manchester United (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H)
- Hwang Hee-chan, Midfielder - South Korea
- Justin Hubner, Defender - Indonesia
- Rayan Ait-Nouri, Defender - Algeria
- Boubacar Traore, Midfielder - Mali
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.