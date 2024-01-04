Premier League stars will jet off on international duty to the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast and the Asian Cup in Qatar this month.

Son and Salah will both be on international duty in the coming weeks. (Image: Getty Images)

The Premier League will be without some of its biggest stars in the weeks to come as players jet off on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Cup this January and February.

Dozens of first-team players will be unavailable for their Premier League sides over the next four rounds of top-flight fixtures. AFCON will take place in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11 while the Asia Cup is being hosted by Qatar between January 12 and February 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month's winter break provides some relief to the clubs most heavily hit by absentees but there are still a number of fixtures to be planned for. How long each star is away on international duty depends on how their national side progresses through the competition.

Defending champions Senegal, Morocco and the Ivory Coast are favourites to win this year's AFCON competition with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat all likely to be involved until the latter stages of the competition. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea are favourites to lift the prestigious Asian Cup with Brighton's Karou Mitoma, Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Spurs' Son Heung-min vying for a place in the final.

Premier League managers are accepting of the tournaments' importance and ready to prepare for upcoming fixtures without some of their key stars. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who will also be without star man Mohamed Salah for a period of time, said: "We knew the Africa Cup of Nations from time to time appears and Mo has to go. We have Endo as a participant of the Asian Cup as well, so it is like it is. We have to deal with it and we will."

Below is a comprehensive list of every Premier League player involved in this year's Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup, as well as each club's fixtures between Gameweek 21 (Jan 13-22) and Gameweek 24 (Feb 10-12).

AFC Bournemouth -

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fixtures: Liverpool (H), West Ham (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Fulham (A)

Dango Ouattara, Burkina Faso - Forward

Antoine Semenyo, Forward - Ghana

Arsenal -

Fixtures: Crystal Palace (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Liverpool (H), West Ham (A)

Mohamed Elneny, Midfielder - Egypt

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Defender - Japan

Aston Villa -

Fixtures: Everton (A), Newcastle Unied (H), Sheffield United (A), Manchester United (H)

Bertrand Traore, Midfielder - Burkina Faso

Brentford -

Fixtures: Nottingham Forest (H), Spurs (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A)

Saman Ghoddos, Midfielder - Iran

Kim Ji-soo, Defender - South Korea

Frank Onyeka, Midfielder - Nigeria

Yoane Wissa, Forward - DR Congo

Brighton -

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fixtures: Wolves (H), Luton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Spurs (A)

Simon Adingra, Forward - Ivory Coast

Kaoru Mitoma, Forward - Japan

Burnley - no players on international duty

Fixtures: Luton Town (H), Manchester City (A), Fulham (H), Liverpool (A)

Chelsea -

Fixtures: Fulham (H), Liverpool (A), Wolves (H), Crystal Palace (A)

Nicolas Jackson, Forward - Senegal

Crystal Palace -

Fixtures: Arsenal (A), Sheffield United (H), Brighton (A), Chelsea (H)

Jordan Ayew, Forward - Ghana

Everton -

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fixtures: Aston Villa (H), Fulham (A), Spurs (H), Manchester City (A)

Idrissa Gueye, Midfielder - Senegal

Fulham -

Fixtures: Chelsea (A), Everton (H), Burnley (A), Bournemouth (H)

Fode Ballo-Toure, Defender - Senegal

Calvin Bassey, Defender - Nigeria

Alex Iwobi, Midfielder - Nigeria

Liverpool -

Mohamed Salah could miss Liverpool's crunch match with Arsenal (Image: Getty Images)

Fixtures: Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A), Burnley (H)

Wataru Endo, Midfielder - Japan

Mohamed Salah, Forward - Egypt

Luton -

Fixtures: Burnley (A), Brighton (H), Newcastle United (A), Sheffield United (H)

Issa Kabore, Defender - Burkina Faso

Manchester City - no players on international duty

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fixtures: Newcastle United (A), Burnley (H), Brentford (A), Everton (H)

Manchester United -

Fixtures: TOT (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Aston Villa (A)

Sofyan Amrabat, Midfielder - Morocco

Amad Diallo, Forward - Ivory Coast

Andre Onana, Goalkeeper - Cameroon

Newcastle United - no players on international duty

Fixtures: Manchester City (H), Aston Villa (A), Luton Town (H), Nottingham Forest (A)

Nottingham Forest -

Fixtures: Brentford (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Newcastle United (H)

Ola Aina, Defender - Nigeria

Serge Aurier, Defender - Ivory Coast

Willy Boly, Defender - Ivory Coast

Cheikhou Kouyate, Midfielder - Senegal

Moussa Niakhate, Defender - Senegal

Ibrahim Sangare, Midfielder - Ivory Coast

Sheffield United

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fixtures: West Ham (H), Crystal Palace (A), Aston Villa (H), Luton Town (A)

Yasser Larouci, Defender - Algeria

Anis Ben Slimane, Midfielder - Tunisia

Tottenham -

Spurs will be without key man Son over the next month. (Image: Getty Images)

Fixtures: Manchester United (A), Brentford (H), Everton (A), Brighton (H)

Yves Bissouma, Midfielder - Mali

Son Heung-min, Forward - South Korea

Pape Matar Sarr, Midfielder - Senegal

West Ham -

Fixtures: Sheffield United (A), Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), Arsenal (H)

Nayef Aguerd, Defender - Morocco

Mohammed Kudus, Midfielder - Ghana

Wolves -

Fixtures: Brighton (A), Manchester United (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H)