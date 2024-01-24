AFCON winners: who has won the most Africa Cup of Nations tournaments - past victors and 2023 odds
The Africa Cup of Nations continues to grab the attention of the footballing world with another blockbuster event in the Ivory Coast.
The Africa Cup of Nations continues to grip the footballing world this month as the 34th edition of the much-loved competition plays out with its usual high-drama affair in the Ivory Coast. Many of the globe's most high profile players are taking part in the competition, which will conclude with the final on Sunday, February 11.
Ghana and Algeria have already crashed outout of the tournament after a disappointing campaign with the Round of 16 already filling up as the Group Stage concludes. The knockout rounds will turn the pressure up on Africa's best footballing nations, who are now just four victories away from getting their hands on the trophy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Africa Cup of Nations was first contested in 1957 and 15 different nations have won the tournament through its history. Here are the teams who have lifted the trophy previously and the current favourites to claim the prize this year.
Who has won the most Africa Cup of Nations tournaments?
Egypt are the most successful country in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs have lifted the trophy seven times and have also finished as runners-up thrice as well as claiming third on three separate occasions. Egypt last won the event in 2010, which means that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is yet to get his hands on the prize.
Cameroon are second on the list for total wins, having emerged triumphant in the competition five times, finishing second twice and third once. They last won the trophy in 2017, beating rivals Egypt in the final.
Third on the list of all-time winners is Ghana, who have won the competition four times. Their last success was way back in 1982 and the nation have already been knocked out this year after another disappointing showing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Senegal are the current holders having won their first ever Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2021. The Lions of Teranga beat Egypt in the final on penalties after playing out a 0-0 draw. Their team included high profile players such as Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy and Ismaila Sarr.
The full list of AFCON winners:
- Egypt (7) - 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010
- Cameroon (5) - 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017
- Ghana (4) - 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982
- Nigeria (3) - 1980, 1994, 2013
- Ivory Coast (2) - 1992, 2015
- Algeria (2) - 1990, 2019
- DR Congo (2) - 1968, 1974
- Zambia (1) - 2012
- Tunisia (1) - 2004
- Sudan (1) - 1970
- Ethiopia (1) - 1962
- Morocco (1) - 1976
- South Africa (1) - 1996
- Congo (1) - 1972
- Senegal (1) - 2021
Latest AFCON 2023 odds
Morocco are the favourites to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Atlas Lions, whose squad includes Premier League stars Sofyan Amrabat and Nayef Aguerd, are 11/4 to lift the trophy.
Reigning champions Senegal are second favourites to taste success again at 3/1 with a Victor Osimhen-powered Nigeria third favourites at 7/1.
Minnows Mauritania and Namibia are at the longest odds as it stands with 250/1 and 150/1 respectively.
Why is this year's event AFCON 2023 despite taking place in 2024?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations was initially due to take place in the summer of 2023 to reduce scheduling conflicts with European clubs teams and competitions. Players on international duty are missing vital matches for their clubs this month.
It would have been the third tournament since 2019 to move to the summer but was eventually shifted to January and February 2024 amid concerns about the summer weather in the Ivory Coast. The tournament retained the original name for sponsorship purposes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.