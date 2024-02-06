AFCON - How to watch semi-finals on TV, live stream and huge prize money unveiled

The Africa Cup of Nation has just four countries left.

The Africa Cup of Nations 2024 is reaching its epic conclusion with the four semi-finalists now confirmed ahead of the grand final on Sunday.

Hosts Ivory Coast beat Mali in the quarter-final to book a meeting with underdogs DR Congo, who got the better of Guinea last time out. In the other semi-final, South Africa triumphed over Cape Verde on penalties and will face favourites Nigeria after their victory over Angola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's all you need to know to follow the AFCON semi-finals live on TV and via live stream.

How to watch AFCON semi-finals on TV and live stream?

The AFCON semi-finals can be watched on the BBC this week as the competition hots up with a place in the final at stake. Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the matches.

The semi-finals can also be live-streamed online via the BBC iPlayer app, so long as you have a TV license. The matches can also be streamed on the Sky Go app for Sky subscribers - a 24-hour pass is available on NowTV for £11.99.

Nigeria vs South Africa, Wednesday, February 7 at 5 pm - live on BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Livestream on BBC iPlayer and Sky Go app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo, Wednesday, February 7 at 8 pm - live on BBC Three and Sky Sports Premier League. Livestream on BBC iPlayer and Sky Go App.

Who is favourite to win the Africa Cup of Nations?

Nigeria are favourites to win AFCON 2024 - which is officially known as AFCON 2023 as it was due to be held last year - and pick up their fourth trophy. The Super Eagles last won the tournament in 2013 and are managed by José Peseiro. The nation has stars including Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi.

This year's hosts, Ivory Coast, are second favourites to win the competition. The Elephants have Emerse Faé as caretaker head coach and have Nottingham Forest duo Serge Aurier and Willy Boly, as well as Brighton forward Simon Adingra, in the squad. It would be the nation's third win.

The Africa Cup of Nation has just four countries left.

DR Congo and South Africa are the underdogs as the semi-finals loom large. An unexpected triumph would be the first for both countries.

AFCON prize money unveiled

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even by making it to the semi-finals, the footballing nations have bagged themselves a huge prize money offering for their achievements at AFCON 2024. The Confederation of African Football has increased prize money by 40%.

The winner of AFCON 2024 will pocket $7 million with the runners-up set to receive $4 million. The two semi-finalists who don't make the final will each receive $2.5 million.