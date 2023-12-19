England cricket star Stuart Broad finished his career in the sport in dramatic fashion this summer and now plans to spend time organising his wedding.

Stuart Broad ended his cricket career in style (Image: Getty Images)

Former England cricket star Stuart Broad, who hung up his pads and gloves this year, is one of the favourites to win this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Should Lionesses star and frontrunner Mary Earps not collect the trophy in Salford on Tuesday night, bookies are touting the fast-bowler as the second most likely candidate after his fairytale end to his cricket career this summer.

While England didn't win the Ashes, in the fifth and final test, Broad scored a six with his last ball as a batter and took a wicket on his final ball to give England a consolation victory.

Stuart Broad and famous fiancee Mollie King

Away from the cricket pitch, Broad is engaged to former The Saturdays star turned BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King. The couple welcomed their first child, Annabella, together in November 2022.

The pair first met in 2012 and were in an on-off relationship for several years as they focused on their careers. In his book, Broad tells of a romantic break in Paris just after he went on tour to New Zealand as the key moment in their relationship moving to the next level.

Broad and King also got engaged nearly three years ago, in January 2021, but still haven't tied the knot. This week, the cricket star admitted that life had been so busy for the couple that organising the wedding had been pushed back, but is now a priority post-retirement.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I’ve got a bit more time on my hands to get married now. Annabella’s been an absolute dream. It’s one of the most incredible things – to be a parent and be a dad and that’s played a huge part in me moving away from the playing side.

“With cricket, you do travel so much, it’s so uncontrolled. You’re told you’re going on tour for 12 weeks here, eight weeks there. I’ve loved every moment of that, but definitely family life tweaks your mindset a lot and you definitely realise what’s important. Annabella won’t be small for a long period of time and these first four or five years are so important.”

How fire ravaged Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub venture

Broad also has a passion for pubs and owns gastropub Tap and Run in his home county of Nottinghamshire. The Upper Broughton business endured a serious fire in 2022 and was subject to a £1.3 million rebuild before opening earlier this year.

Laundry ignited in a tumble dryer to cause the blaze in June 2022, destroying the roof, first and second floors, as well as damaging the floor due to smoke and water. The pub, which was named Pub of the Year at the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2021, has now bounced back from the devastation.

Broad owns Tap & Run alongside former cricketer Harry Gurney. Celebrating the reopening earlier this year, Broad wrote: "380 days after a devastating fire, I’m so proud to say our doors are OPEN again @tapandruncw!

"An incredible community spirit and endless hard work from many behind the scenes has made this possible and I can’t wait to hear your feedback of what you think. A few tweaks & changes in the rebuild which we think you’ll love. Head over for a pint, a meal, a G&T or whatever & I guarantee all our staff with be delighted to see you!"

Cricket star's passion for Nottingham Forest

Stuart Broad is also a huge football fan and lives and breathes everything Nottingham Forest. He is one of the Premier League side's most famous supporters and is regularly seen at the City Ground cheering on the team.

Shortly after Brendon McCullum was appointed England coach, he recalled Broad to the international side but the Forest fan's delight was soon met with fear as he realised the date of his first meeting back.

Broad told the club's On and Off the Pitch podcast: "Can I set the scene first of all? I knew Brendan a bit from playing against him but he's just been named England head coach, quite a big role, and I'd just missed out on the Caribbean tour. I was playing for Nottingham and hoping to get back in the England team for the start of summer.

"I was walking through West Bridgford down to Trent Bridge and I get a call from a New Zealand number, I thought likely that's the new coach. I picked up and he said I was in the squad for the Lord's Test Match and we're having a casual get-together on Sunday at 7 pm. I thought, I'm pretty sure the play-off final starts at 4 o'clock that day.

"I know he's quite a relaxed guy so I said, delighted to be in the squad, I'm a lifelong Nottingham Forest fan and we've made the play-off fan. He goes, who are Nottingham Forest? I said it's pretty much my dream to go and watch Forest at Wembley and he goes, of course you can no problem, just come meet the guys for a bit of a social after."

