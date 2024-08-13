Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Olly Marmon, the fiancé of Boyband star, James 'Jaymi' Hensley of Union J, has fallen from a hotel window and died, it has been confirmed.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of former Union J boyband star James 'Jaymi' Hensley’s fiancé. Olly Marmon died after falling from a hotel window at around 11.30pm on Sunday night, police said, and was pronounced dead around an hour later.

The tragedy unfolded at the three-star Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northampton, which was visited by Princess Anne earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, said a suspect, from Rushden, Northants, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

He said: “Although an arrest has been made, we would still like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, in particularly anyone who was driving past the hotel and may have captured the incident on dash-com footage.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was walking in Sheep Street or any businesses in the local vicinity with CCTV footage, and who have yet to come forward, to please do so as a matter of urgency.

“This is a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our team will be working around the clock to establish the full circumstances behind this man’s death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A forensic postmortem examination to establish a cause of death will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary in due course.

Adored by fans around the world for his role with Union J, 34-year-old Jaymi met Olly, 33, in 2009. In September last year, they marked 14 years as a couple and were due to wed next year. Hairstylist Olly's family has since shared photos, along with tributes to their "spiritual, gentle soul", who was "beautiful both inside and out".

His mum, Julie Peacock, said: "Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends. I can’t believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this.

"The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel. Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself. He was a very talented hairdresser, and it was a passion he took seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More recently he had been working with his stepdad Steve gardening and loved it so much. He was spiritual and loved the outdoors. He touched many lives and everyone he met fell in love with him. Steve referred to Oliver as his son.

Olly Marmon (right), the fiancée of Boyband star, James 'Jaymi' Hensley (left) of Union J, has fallen from a hotel window and died, it has been confirmed. | Instagram

"I will miss my little Oliver so much and don’t know how I will go on without him. Such a devastating loss to all our family including his brothers Ben and James and sister Alex, as well as his Auntie Loraine, Uncle Simon and cousin Sophie."

Olly’s dad Leigh and stepmum Vanessa Marmon added: "My darling Oliver, I cannot believe that I am writing this. I would give my life to have saved yours. I am struggling with every emotion you can think of, grief, anger, guilt, the list goes on.

"I know that you knew how much you were loved. I was so proud of you and everything you achieved. You have been to places that I can only dream of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever you put your mind to, you achieved. When you were younger you were a talented sportsperson, musician and of course, hairdresser – your dream job. You won medals and awards in gymnastics and hairdressing. Your life was too short, but you squeezed so much into it. You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was just so beautiful inside and out."

Olly's brother, Ben, said: "Oliver Marmon you are my little ray of sunshine. You are my best friend. You radiate joy and excitement to all around you. You are full of creativity and spontaneous ideas for fun. You are the light of happiness in every room. You are so kind and caring and happy to walk in anyone’s shadow as long as everyone else is smiling.

"You are the bravest soul and no matter how much you felt different you were always so loved by everyone. Never underestimate the difference you made and the lives you touched. I didn’t tell you enough, but I was immensely proud of you. Always my best friend and my little Bruva bear."

Jaymi reached the semi-finals of X Factor 2012 with Union J, which was followed by a string of hit singles for the band - originally known as Triple J - including Carry You, Beautiful Life and Loving You Is Easy. In 2016, band member George left the group, with Josh leaving two years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, to mark the band's 10th anniversary, a reunion show was announced at the London Palladium, before a comeback tour. However, Jaymi quit ahead of the gigs, telling fans he could not "watch our legacy decay".

Outside of music, Jaymi has appeared on TV shows including Celebrity Masterchef - alongside Ulrika Johnson and Rachel Stevens - and Celebrity Pointless.