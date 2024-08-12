Salford: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls to death from balcony at Black Friar Court
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 57-year-old man was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital. A 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they remain in police custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector David Ogden said: "We know the community will be concerned about this tragic death, and we share their concern.
We're appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to us. Please don't assume that what you know is already known to us. The smallest piece of information may be crucial to our investigation and towards getting answers for this man's family."
A scene remains in place whilst the police conduct further enquiries.
If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting log 3044 of 11/8/24. You can also make a report online by using the report tool and LiveChat function on their website. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.