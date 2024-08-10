Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Dalston that left a nine-year-old girl seriously injured.

The incident that occurred on Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London at around 9:20pm on May 29, injured three men and left a 9-year-old girl seriously injured.

Javon Reily, 32, from Farnborough appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (August 10) charged with four counts of attempted murder. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on September 6, 2024.

Reily was arrested on Friday (August 9) following a vehicle stop in Chelsea Embankment. Whilst a 35-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

A nine-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the incident remains in hospital in a stable condition. Her family have been informed of the charges brought against Reily and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

The three other men who were also injured in the shooting have since been released from hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, lead for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Today’s charges are a significant development in what has been a painstaking and meticulous investigation. I would like to pay credit to those from our communities who came forward to speak to us.”

Adding: "Our thoughts remain with our young victim and her family as they continue to confront the devastating effects of gun crime.”

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke who leads the investigation said: “My team continues to work around the clock in order to establish the facts of this incident.

“This is very much still an ongoing investigation and we urge those who have information to come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has information about the identity of an individual seen on a motorcycle in Kingsland High Street at the time of this offence.

“We recognise that people may be apprehensive about providing details. They do not need to speak directly to the police. They can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be vital.”