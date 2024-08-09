Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British man who vanished after a trip to Thailand has been found safe, bringing relief to his worried family following a two-week search that spanned 5,000 miles - but how he disappeared remains a mystery.

Simon Robinson, 27, from Skegness, had been missing since July 26, when he last contacted his girlfriend to inform her that he was returning home early from his solo trip. After failing to arrive back in the UK, his family launched a desperate appeal to find him, fearing he was missing in Bangkok.

Simon’s sister, Sarah Robinson Dale, who had been at the forefront of efforts to locate him, received a phone call from Simon last night, confirming he was safe. Speaking to a national newspaper, Sarah said: “Simon rang me and apologised. He's okay, thank God. He didn't say (where he was). I'm just so happy he is okay. I didn't ask if he was coming back. I was just so relieved to hear his voice."

In a post on Facebook, Sarah shared that Simon was "sorry for worrying everyone," and expressed her gratitude to those who had supported the search. "Thank you to everyone who has shared and supported us," she wrote.

An Instagram page dedicated to the search, run by one of Simon's school friends, also celebrated the good news, posting, "Best news ever!!! Thank you everyone so much for the support!!! Let’s get Simon home where he has been very missed."

Simon had flown to Thailand on July 22, with plans to stay until August 3. However, when he failed to return home, his family grew increasingly concerned. Despite their efforts, they struggled to get the attention of British and Thai authorities, leading to frustration and fear.

Sarah had previously voiced her anger in a complaint letter to South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings, saying: "As Simon’s sister, I feel neglected and unsupported during this distressing time." South Yorkshire Police explained that they were unable to comment on Simon's case because they had not initiated their own missing person's appeal, instead advising the family to work with Thai authorities.

The search took a significant turn when a social media user claiming to be a Thai immigration officer informed Simon’s family that he had boarded a Finnair flight from Bangkok to Helsinki. Simon was supposed to connect from Helsinki to Manchester, shifting the focus of the search from Southeast Asia to Finland. Friend Demi Guttesen discovered that Simon was last active on his phone when his plane was due to land.

Throughout the ordeal, Simon's family faced additional distress as they were targeted by online scammers making bogus ransom demands.

Simon's disappearance follows a similar case involving Kieran James Cramer, an Australian student nurse who also went missing after a trip to Thailand. Kieran was found safe after a two-week search, but the circumstances of his disappearance remain unclear.

The Robinson family is now focused on bringing Simon home, grateful for his safety after an agonizing period of uncertainty.