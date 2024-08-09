Simon Robinson missing: British man, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal goes dark moments before flight home to UK

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

9th Aug 2024, 7:34am
A 27-year-old British man has disappeared while on holiday in Thailand with his phone signal going dark moments before he was due to fly back to the UK.

Simon Robinson, from Skegness, Lincolnshire, had been due to fly back to the UK from Bangkok on July 26. However, it is unclear whether he boarded his flight from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

He disappeared just five minutes before he was due to reach the airport. His phone signal was last detected there.

A 27-year-old British man has disappeared while on holiday in Thailand with his phone signal going dark moments before he was due to fly back to the UK. (Photo: Simon Robinson/Facebook)
A 27-year-old British man has disappeared while on holiday in Thailand with his phone signal going dark moments before he was due to fly back to the UK. (Photo: Simon Robinson/Facebook) | Simon Robinson/Facebook

The 27-year-old's family and friends have since shared appeals in a bid to track him down and have also opened a case with the embassy. He is described as 6ft 2, of regular build, with brown hair and blue eyes. His sister said in a Facebook post that she was "going out of my mind" following his disappearance. In an update on Monday (5 August) she said: "It has come to light that Simon may have boarded his flight on Friday 26th even though the UK police confirmed he didn’t. I am waiting for a call back from the police and embassy in Helsinki. Thank you for everyone’s support. I don’t have any new updates.

“The UK police were waiting to hear from Interpol and I have a case open with the embassy and I have got to speak with them tomorrow. I am receiving hundreds of messages and I don’t have time to reply to them all. I am thankful for everyone’s support and sharing.”

She added: "All anyone can do at the moment is if you are in Bangkok and see him contact the police or ask Simon to call me and if you’re in another country just keeping sharing the picture. As soon as I have any information I will update on here. Forever grateful - let’s get Simon home."

