Malaysia Airlines flight MH780 to Bangkok returns to Kuala Lumpur airport due to 'pressurisation issue'
It said the pilots initiated an emergency descent although cabin altitude was not exceeded and passenger oxygen masks were not deployed.
The aircraft remained stable and landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, just over two hours after it departed, the airline said. A Malaysia Airlines spokesperson said flight MH780 was carrying 164 passengers and 12 crew members, adding that an investigation is ongoing.
Live flight tracker FlightRadar24 said MH780 from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok was ‘squawking 7700’, indicating a general emergency. It said: “As the aircraft has descended to 10,000 feet, this may be a pressurisation related issue.”
