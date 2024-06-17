Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A runway at Hong Kong’s Airport has been forced to close after a cargo plane’s tyre burst when making an emergency return

A runway at Hong Kong’s Airport has been forced to close this morning (Monday 17 June) after a cargo plane’s tyre burst when making an emergency return. It has left one of the airport’s two runways out of operation.

Travellers using Hong Kong’s Airport have been advised to check the latest flight information amid possible delays. A spokesperson from the Airport Authority said: “At about 7.30am, a cargo plane that had to make an emergency return burst a tyre upon landing. The plane is now on the north runway, which is expected to be out of service for the next few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A runway at Hong Kong’s Airport has been forced to close after a cargo plane’s tyre burst when making an emergency return. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The airport will operate on a single runway and flights scheduled in the morning are expected to be affected. Passengers are advised to refer to the latest flight information.”

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 showed a 66-minute average delay to departures. The airport had also scored a maximum 5.0 on the platform’s “disruption index,” indicating “major problems with long delays and several flights cancelled.”