Flooding forced the temporary closure of Palma airport in Majorca yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 11 June) causing “considerable” flight disruption after heavy rain hit the popular holiday island. The deluge forced Spain’s third largest airport to ground the majority of flights, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers.

A weather station at the airport in the capital Palma recorded rainfall of nearly 5cm (2in) per hour, peaking at up to 9cm (3.5in) in less than an hour. Operations were suspended after being “severely affected” by the heavy storm, affecting an estimated 100 flights

The airport said that a “large number” of flights were cancelled or delayed due to the adverse weather conditions. Incoming flights were diverted as Palma airport was “unable to accommodate them safely”.

The situation left many travellers stranded or facing considerable delays. Eyewitnesses said it was "chaos", with passengers running for cover from the rain which came pouring through the roof, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.

Aena, the operator of Palma de Mallorca Airport, confirmed there was flooding in some entrances to the facility and in the terminal building. It said in a statement: "Palma de Mallorca Airport has temporarily paralysed operations due to the impact of a strong storm, due to the impossibility of operating safely."

Services at the airport have since resumed as the rain subsided. An emergency plan was activated in response to the crisis as the airport faced “significant challenges” affecting operations, access and infrastructure.

The airport said in a statement: “Despite the airport’s emergency plan being in place to manage the situation, the immediate impact on flights and passengers is considerable. Travellers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information on flight status.”