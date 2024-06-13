Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 has banned a “disruptive” passenger, 20, for life after he attacked cabin crew and other passengers on the flight forcing the aircraft to emergency land

A major airline has taken the decision to ban a passenger for life after he exhibited violent behaviour and attacked crew members and passengers. Jet2 has banned Jay Dalziel, 20, from Motherwell for life and intends to recover a substantial five-figure sum in incurred costs.

It follows a severe incident involving Mr Dalziel on a flight from Glasgow to Tenerife on Wednesday (12 June). His behaviour forced the aircraft to make an emergency diversion to Shannon Airport so that he could be taken into police custody.

Jet2 said Mr Dalziel began to show disruptive and aggressive behaviour shortly after take-off, with his behaviour escalating to the point of physically attacking cabin crew as well as other customers on the aircraft. After diverting to Shannon Airport, Garda officers boarded to offload him and take him into custody.

The airline has confirmed that it will vigorously pursue Mr Dalziel for the recovery of all costs incurred by this diversion, which will be a five-figure sum. After Mr Dalziel was offloaded, a standby aircraft and crew were immediately flown to Shannon Airport to take customers to Tenerife.

Phil Ward, Managing Director of Jet2.com, said: “This is one of the worst cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have ever witnessed, and we would like to apologise to all colleagues and customers onboard for what they had to experience. It is a disgrace that hardworking customers, families and colleagues should be subjected to such appalling behaviour and we will vigorously pursue Mr Dalziel for all the costs that we incurred as a result of this diversion, as well as banning him for life.”