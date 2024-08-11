Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral for one of the three Stockport stabbing victims, nine-year-old, Alice Da Silva Aguiar, is underway with hundreds of mourners lining the streets to the church where her service will be held.

Alice, was one of three children killed in a brutal stabbing at a Taylor Swift themed dance class held at The Hart Space in Stockport on July 29. The attack also left Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, dead, as well as five children and two adults in a critical condition in hospital.

Last week, 17-year-old, Axel Rudakubana, was charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, he was named after judges lifted a reporting restriction as the suspect would soon be turning 18.

In the wake of the attack, floral tributes, teddy bears and balloons were left to pay tribute to the three girls at the scene and at their individual primary schools.

In a funeral notice shared online, it confirmed that the nine-year-old’s funeral will take place at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Marshside Road, on Sunday, August 11, starting at 2pm. This is the same church that she took her first Holy Communion just three months previous.

Hundreds of mourners dressed in white gathered to line Marshside Road to pay their respects to the 9-year-old. Her parents Sergio and Alexandra were joined by family and friends, with those also in attendance including Serena Kennedy, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, along with uniformed officers from the police and the ambulance and fire services.

Applause broke out as the carriage, drawn by two white horses sporting orange and white plumes carrying Alice’s coffin arrived at the church which was packed with several hundred people, while more listened to the service outside on loudspeakers.

The service will be followed by a cremation and a wake at Crossens Community Centre. The funeral and cremation will both be private events, with people unable to attend unless they are invited.

The funeral dates for Elsie and Bebe have not yet been confirmed.