The teenage suspect arrested and charged in connection with the fatal Southport knife attack has been named for the first time as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana.

Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KS lifted a reporting restriction that prohibited the identification of suspects under the age of 18-years-old. The court heard that Rudakubana, of Banks, Lanchashire, would have lost his anonymity next week when he turns 18-years-old.

Judge Menary said: “Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum.” He added: “Whilst I accept it is exceptional given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days time I do not make an order under section 45.”

The teenager was arrested and charged in connection with the incident in Southport in which three children were killed and multiple others left critically injured after a knifeman began attacking attendees of a Taylor Swift-themed school holiday club on Monday (July 29). Rudakubana was charged with the murder of the three children, as well as the attempted murder of another eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and two adults who remain in critical condition.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

The three victims were named as Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven. Rudakubana was also charged with possession of a bladed article, which was described in court as a curved kitchen knife.

He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning (August 1). Rudakubana has since been remanded in youth detention accommodation.

Police called for calm as protests broke out in the aftermath of the Southport attack, after a false name in connection with the suspect was spread on social media. Riots continued for a second night with the Met Police confirming that more than 100 arrests had been made in connection with the disorder in London. Protests also took place in Aldershot, Hartlepool and Manchester.