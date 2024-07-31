Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Protesters hurled flares towards the gates of Downing Street during a demonstration sparked by the recent murders and riots in Southport.

A few hundred demonstrators, chanting slogans like “Rule Britannia”, “Save Our Kids” and “Stop the Boats” attempted to breach police-imposed restrictions by moving off the pavement opposite Downing Street.

The protest, which began shortly after 7pm on Wednesday (July 31) saw many participants marching towards Parliament Square despite Metropolitan Police conditions that limited the protest area and required it to end by 8.30pm. Many protesters were reportedly drinking alcohol during the event.

The demonstration, part of the "Enough Is Enough" movement, was promoted by actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox on X earlier this week.

Superintendent Neil Holyoak, who is overseeing the policing of the protest, said: “Following the tragic events in Southport, it is understandable that the public has strong feelings about this shocking incident – but the subsequent violent, unlawful disorder that unfolded was completely unacceptable and driven by misinformation.”

People attending the 'Enough is Enough' protest in Parliament Square, London, following the fatal stabbing of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Monday in Southport. Picture date: Wednesday July 31, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Southport. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Holyoak emphasised the importance of balancing the right to protest with the need for public safety and minimal disruption. He said: “Everyone has a right to protest, and we continue to balance the right to lawful protest with everyone’s right to go about their lives without fear or serious disruption – which is why we have put conditions in place and deployed more officers across London.

The Metropolitan Police have been engaging with protest organizers, local community groups, businesses, and religious leaders, particularly within the Muslim community affected by the unrest in Southport. Holyoak urged all protesters to remain calm and lawful, warning that any disorder would be dealt with swiftly.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the horrifying knife attack unfolded at a Taylor Swift-themed children’s holiday club on Monday. Three girls – Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven – were fatally stabbed, while eight other children suffered knife wounds – five of whom are in a critical condition. Two adults were also critically hurt.

Right-wing rioters staged violent protests near Southport mosque on Tuesday, marring a night of remembrance for the little girls who lost their lives. Police officers suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during unrest that followed a vigil for the murdered children.

Baseless rumours were spread on social media, misidentifying the suspect and falsely claiming that he was a refugee, when in fact he was born in Wales.

Beer cans, glass bottles hurled at police

Protesters threw flares onto the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a tense demonstration that also saw verbal abuse directed at nearby pro-Ukrainian demonstrators and police officers.

The crowd was heard chanting slogans such as “Oh Tommy Robinson” and “We want our country back,” as tensions escalated. Some protesters threw cans at police officers stationed outside Downing Street.

In response, officers donned riot gear as demonstrators, chanting Tommy Robinson’s name, gathered around The Cenotaph. Police detained one man wearing a balaclava near Downing Street, forcibly removing him from the road and onto the pavement.