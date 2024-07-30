Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portuguese girl has been named as one of the victims of the horror stabbing attack in Southport. Alice Aguiar, nine, was killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop on Hart Street on Monday, according to Portugal Communities Minister Jose Cesario.

In a tribute on Facebook a family member said Alice was a “happy smiley girl who had a bright life ahead of head”. She was one of the three victims, aged six and seven, identified as the first fatalities in the attack that took place just before midday on Monday (July 29). The attack left five children and two adults in a critical condition in hospital.

Alice’s mum Alexandra Aguiar is understood to hail originally from Caracas in Venezuela and her dad David Aguiar is from Madeira. A fundraising appeal has since been launched by the employers of one of her parents, Benridge Care Homes and Good Companion.

It said: “We at Benridge Care Homes and Good Companions, have been completely stunned by the tragic loss of Alice, following the horrific events that took place in Southport yesterday. We can't even begin to imagine how the family feel. Alice is the daughter of one of our team here & she has been a part of the Good Companions family since she was a baby, joining in with many of our activities & events with our families & staff.

“Benridge Care Group would like to help support the family, so we kindly request donations towards costs that the family will be faced with. Any help is much appreciated. Prayers and Love. All funds raised will go directly to Alex and her family to help support them in any way that they need it, at this time.”

Relative Carina Aguiar, a hotel worker who lives in Camara de Lobos in Madeira, posted a link on her social media to news Merseyside Police had confirmed a third child had died following the attack and wrote tear emoticons beside it.

Alice Aguiar, nine, was killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop on Hart Street on Tuesday, according to Portugal Communities Minister Jose Cesario. | GoFundMe

Earlier, she posted a photo of a black ribbon on her Facebook alongside Alice’s name after writing in an emotional tribute: “Princess Alice. In this moment of great pain my soul hurts, my body hurts, my mind hurts. I have a lump in my throat.

“You were just an innocent child, a happy smiley girl with a bright life ahead of you which a despicable human being took away from you, without pity, for no reason. Look after your mum and dad who are suffering, who are desolate and broken. Fly high our little star. I love you."

The Secretary of State for Communities José Cesário expressed his regret, on behalf of the Government, over the tragic death of little Alice. He said: "Unfortunately, she was a child, the daughter of Portuguese parents from Madeira. She was born on 15 October 2014, aged nine.

“She is, in fact, one of the victims of this sad crime. The family lived in Southport. The parents are in a state of shock, we will continue to provide the necessary support, we are in direct contact with the girl's aunt. The priority is to provide the necessary moral support, then it will depend on the circumstances of this family and where they want to hold the funeral."

Tributes to the victims of the mass stabbing in Southport are left by wellwishers. | Getty Images

Merseyside Police arrested a 17-year-old boy, who lives in Lancashire but was born in Cardiff, in connection with the knife attack. Police say it is not currently being treated as terror-related. The teenager has not been charged.

The tragic event occurred at a hypnobirthing center, which offers kids' clubs during holidays featuring dance and craft classes. Witnesses report that "young girls" were attacked during a Taylor Swift dance party, with their mothers "screaming" in distress following the ordeal. Leanne Lucas, the brave instructor leading the class, is now in critical condition after being injured while attempting to protect the children.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper today visited the scene and left a wreath of flowers. A message on it read: "Bright young lives lost or facing unimaginable trauma. My heart goes out to all those grieving and in distress and to the whole community."

Taylor Swift tribute to Southport stabbing victims. | Eleanor Barlow/PA Wire/Taylor Swift

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said she "can't even begin to imagine the depth of pain and suffering" felt by the families affected by the stabbings. She told MPs: "I know the whole House will join me in sending our deepest condolences and strength in the hours ahead to those affected by yesterday's shocking incident in Southport.

"And as a mother and grandmother, I can't even begin to imagine the depth of pain and suffering of those involved. I'd like to echo the words of (Labour MP for Southport Patrick Hurley) in thanking the police and the emergency services for their swift response, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who have already sadly lost loved ones, and (those who) are now fighting for their lives as well."

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that a 17-year-old male from Banks, who was arrested in connection to the stabbing in Southport this morning, Monday 29 July, remains in police custody and will be questioned about the incident."

Floral tributes have since been left at the scene of the attack from the local community. A vigil will also be held in Southport on Tuesday evening in honour of the victims. Sefton Council said it was supporting the event, which will be held outside the Atkinson arts venue on Lord Street at 6pm.

Councillor Marion Atkinson, leader of Sefton Council, said: “It is entirely understandable and appropriate that local people want to gather and show their support and solidarity. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this incredibly sad time.”