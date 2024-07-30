Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have lead tribute to children who were killed in a “truly appalling” knife attack in Southport.

Two children have died while six other kids and two adults have been left in a critical condition after the suspected teen knifeman went on a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the north of Liverpool on Monday, July 29. The incident took place at the school holiday club on Hart Street, with Merseyside Police receiving reports at around 11.50am and a major incident being declared shortly after.

The force confirmed that a 17-year-old boy, who is from the village of Banks and was born in Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Police also confirmed last night (July 29) that the incident is not being treated as terror-related at the moment, but that the motive “remains unclear”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King said in a statement: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today. We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Shocking scenes in Southport saw an attacker armed with a knife go on a stabbing spree at a school holiday club, killing two children and injuring six others. | James Speakman/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, also offered their condolences to those affected by the “horrid and heinous attack”. They said in a statement: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

“We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

The King has paid tribute to the victims of the "truly shocking" incident in Southport | James Speakman/PA Wire

Police have not confirmed the ages or gender of the children killed or critically injured in the attack, but it is believed that the school holiday club catered to pupils aged six to 10. The victims are being treated at both Alder Hay Children’s hospital in Southport, Formby Hospital and Aintree University Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said previously described the attack as “horrendous and deeply shocking”, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper added: “I want to thank the police officers, fire officers and paramedics who responded today – their swift and brave response undoubtedly saved lives. I would also like to thank the other first responders, the emergency services and the dedicated staff at all the hospitals treating the injured.